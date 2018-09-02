The KaTropa have given the 23-year-old the pink slip after winning just one game in four outings

Published 9:20 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, the TNT KaTropa have given their import the pink slip.

The KaTropa bid goodbye to reinforcement Stacy Davis after a rather lackluster showing that saw the team lose three games with him on board.

"We're gonna change it kasi ang tagal niyang mag-adapt (because he is slow in adapting)," interim coach Eric Gonzales said after TNT pulled off a 118-114 overtime win over Columbian on Sunday, September 2, to end a three-game skid.

Despite averaging 18.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists since taking over Mike Glover's spot, Davis has only won one game for the KaTropa.

TNT lost to Blackwater for the first time in franchise history during the 23-year-old's debut and got hammered by Alaska and Phoenix for an average losing margin of 29.5 points.

Davis notched his first win against the Dyip, but TNT pulled it off with him benched for the entirety of the extra period.

There are three candidates in the KaTropa's shortlist who will replace Davis and team manager Virgil Villavicencio said the player will arrive by the end of the week.

"'Yung isa bago, 'yung dalawa [balik import]," Villavicencio said.

(One is a new to the PBA and two are returning imports.)

Fortunately for TNT, it has more than two weeks to fit its new import to its system as it faces Rain or Shine on September 22 in Passi City, Iloilo. – Rappler.com