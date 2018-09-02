The TNT guard says the Columbian standout is not a dirty player

Published 9:53 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – What happens on court, stays on court.

Terrence Romeo was quick to bury the hatchet with Rashawn McCarthy after they figured in a word war during TNT's 118-114 overtime win over Columbian in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday, September 2.

The two feisty players almost came to blows after they exchanged heated words late in the extra period when Romeo gave the ball to McCarthy during a dead ball situation.

McCarthy got in the face of Romeo and the KaTropa standout retaliated by headbutting the Dyip guard, which earned him a technical foul. They needed to be separated by game officials and teammates.

In the next possession, Romeo scored against McCarthy's stifling defense and shouted at him and the referee needed to come between them before things escalated.

In the end, though, Romeo and McCarthy shook hands.

"'Yung sa amin ni Rashawn, konting trash talk lang. Syempre close fight, di mo maiiwasan 'yun. Pero magkaibigan kami. I mean nagbabatian kami, although 'di kami nagsasama ng matagal," Romeo said.

(We just had a little trash talk. It's a close fight so it's bound to happen. But we're friends. We greet each other but we don't really go out.)

"Gusto ko manalo, gusto rin niya manalo. Eh nagkakiskisan ng konti, syempre pareho namin 'di nagustuhan. Part lang ng game. Pero para magalit kami sa isa't isa na personal, walang ganoon."

(I wanted to win and he also wanted to win. We both didn't like the way we bumped each other. It's part of the game. But for us to get angry at each other at a personal level, that's not happening.)

Romeo also defended McCarthy, saying he is not one who intentionally hurts opponents.

"[M]abait 'yun si Rashawn, hindi dirty player. Naglalaro lang talaga, siguro naging intense lang kanina."

(Rashawn is nice, he's not a dirty player. It just happened that it was an intense game.)

Romeo and the KaTropa go on a two-week break before facing Rain or Shine on September 22 while McCarthy and the Dyip shoot for their first win against San Miguel on September 21.