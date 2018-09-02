The do-it-all import messes with a triple-double as the Gin Kings remain undefeated in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 10:00 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee could do no wrong as he messed with a triple-double to power Barangay Ginebra to a 109-101 win over Alaska in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 2.

Playing for more than 44 minutes, Brownlee fired from all cylinders and dropped 45 points with 11 rebounds and 9 assists as the Gin Kings stayed undefeated in two games and dealt the Aces their first loss following three straight wins.

The game was entirely Brownlee's show – especially in the fourth quarter – after he scored 11 of his output in the final three minutes that saw Ginebra pull away following a nip-and-tuck battle throughout.

Alaska was still well within striking distance, trailing 98-104 in the final minute until Brownlee converted an and-one play with 39 seconds remaining for the proverbial dagger, 107-98.

Chris Banchero drilled in a triple for the Aces with less than 30 seconds left to cut their deficit back to six points but two Kevin Ferrer freebies sealed the win for the Gin Kings, who are seeking their third straight Governors' Cup title.

Japeth Aguilar backstopped Brownlee with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Ferrer chipped in 11 points and 4 boards. Greg Slaughter added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in the win.

Vic Manuel displayed his deadly form by firing 28 points with 4 rebounds and 2 steals but those weren't enough for Alaska to extend its winning streak.

Aces mport Mike Harris churned out 23 points and 19 rebounds only to be sidelined for the rest of the fourth quarter due to an apparent injury.

Banchero added 21 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores

Ginebra 109 - Brownlee 45, J. Aguilar 24, Ferrer 11, Slaughter 9, Thompson 8, Chan 5, Caguioa 4, Tenorio 3, Mariano 0.

Alaska 101 - Manuel 28, Harris 23, Banchero 21, Baclao 10, Racal 7, Enciso 5, Casio 3, Exciminiano 2, Magat 2, Teng 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 36-34, 73-65, 109-101.

– Rappler.com