Published 12:50 AM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TNT's Terrence Romeo didn't get off scot-free for his heated exchange with Columbian's Rashawn McCarthy.

The PBA cracked the whip on Romeo, slapping him with a P22,600 fine for headbutting and taunting McCarthy late in the KaTropa's 118-114 overtime win over the Dyip in the 2018 Governors' Cup on Sunday, September 2.

Romeo will be made to pay P20,000 for a flagrant foul penalty 2 for his headbutt, P1,600 for his taunt, and another P1,000 for a second motion.

The two almost came to blows late in the extra period when McCarthy got in the face of Romeo after they bumped with each other during a dead ball situation.

In retaliation, Romeo headbutted McCarthy and they had to be separated by teammates and coaches before things could escalated. In the next possession, Romeo scored a tough layup against McCarthy and shouted at him.

However, the two immediately put aside the incident, and shook hands right after the game. (READ: Romeo quickly buries hatchet after spat with McCarthy)

Columbian import Akeem Wright was also fined P20,000 for a flagrant foul penalty 2 against Barangay Ginebra's Aljon Mariano during an 84-96 loss last August 31, upon further review by the league. – Rappler.com