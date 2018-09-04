PBA fines Terrence Romeo for taunting, headbutting Rashawn McCarthy
MANILA, Philippines – TNT's Terrence Romeo didn't get off scot-free for his heated exchange with Columbian's Rashawn McCarthy.
The PBA cracked the whip on Romeo, slapping him with a P22,600 fine for headbutting and taunting McCarthy late in the KaTropa's 118-114 overtime win over the Dyip in the 2018 Governors' Cup on Sunday, September 2.
Romeo will be made to pay P20,000 for a flagrant foul penalty 2 for his headbutt, P1,600 for his taunt, and another P1,000 for a second motion.
The two almost came to blows late in the extra period when McCarthy got in the face of Romeo after they bumped with each other during a dead ball situation.
In retaliation, Romeo headbutted McCarthy and they had to be separated by teammates and coaches before things could escalated. In the next possession, Romeo scored a tough layup against McCarthy and shouted at him.
However, the two immediately put aside the incident, and shook hands right after the game. (READ: Romeo quickly buries hatchet after spat with McCarthy)
Columbian import Akeem Wright was also fined P20,000 for a flagrant foul penalty 2 against Barangay Ginebra's Aljon Mariano during an 84-96 loss last August 31, upon further review by the league. – Rappler.com