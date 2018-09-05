The Elite open their campaign with back-to-back wins to eclipse their woeful 1-10 record last conference

Published 7:23 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After winning just one game last conference, Blackwater is off to an impressive start in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Elite clinched their second win in as many games after pulling off a 103-100 upset over San Miguel at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 5, just as star center Poy Erram returned from his Asian Games stint.

Henry Walker frolicked on both ends to finish with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists as Blackwater stormed back from an 8-point deficit heading into the payoff period to deal the Beermen their first loss of the conference.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the fourth quarter with the score knotted at 88-all until the Elite unloaded a 10-4 spurt – capped with a Walker triple – for a 98-92 advantage.

San Miguel trimmed the deficit to a whisker off a Marcio Lassiter trey with 36 seconds left, 100-101, but Blackwater made it a 3-point game thanks to Erram's freebies.

The Beermen had plenty of time to put up a game-tying triple only to witness import AZ Reid and Arwind Santos muff their 3-point attempts in the endgame.

Mike Digregorio chalked up 21 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds, Nard Pinto churned out 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists while Erram added 10 points and 9 rebounds in the win.

With the triumph, the Elite already eclipse their number of wins in the Commissioner's Cup, where they went a woeful 1-10.

Reid paced San Miguel with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals but the team obviously missed the services of four-time league Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who is out due to a shin injury.

Standhardinger added 20 points and 5 rebounds, Lassiter had 13 points and 6 boards and Alex Cabagnot and Kelly Nabong chipped in 12 markers apiece for the Beermen, who fell to 1-1.

The Scores

Blackwater 103 - Walker 35, Digregorio 21, Pinto 15, Erram 10, Zamar 8, Maliksi 6, Jose 4, Belo 2, Al-Hussani 2, Cortez 0, Sumang 0.

San Miguel 100 - Reid 26, Standhardinger 20, Lassiter 13, Cabagnot 12, Nabong 12, Heruela 7, Ross 6, Santos 4.

Quarters: 27-25, 43-46, 74-82, 103-100.

– Rappler.com