The Filipino-American center is hoping to play as a local – and not as a naturalized player – when Gilas Pilipinas resumes its quest for a World Cup berth

Published 11:50 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Greg Slaughter's FIBA eligibility still hangs in the balance but he believes there is a high chance the decision could go in his favor.

The Filipino-American center is hoping to play as a local – and not as a naturalized player – when Gilas Pilipinas sees action in the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this month.

"So far, it's pretty positive from what the management is telling me," Slaughter told reporters after Barangay Ginebra's 104-98 Governors' Cup win over NorthPort on September 5.

If Slaughter is cleared by FIBA to suit up for Gilas as a local, it would give national team head coach Yeng Guiao the luxury to only choose between Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle as the naturalized player.

But if not, the 7-footer needs to fight for his spot with Standhardinger and Pringle as FIBA only allows one naturalized player for each country. (READ: No final Gilas lineup yet with Slaughter's FIBA eligibility unclear)

"We're just getting all the documents to FIBA and we're just waiting on their decision," he said.

Slaughter drew gasps when he twisted his ankle late in the fourth quarter against the Batang Pier after a bad fall and did not return on the court.

But Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone bared his prized cog didn't suffer major injuries.

"They told me [Greg] could've come back into the game, so that's a good indication that it wasn't as bad as it might have looked. But I didn't want him hobbling down last two minutes of the game. So I decided to just let him sit," he said.

"I hope he'll be fine for the national team." – Rappler.com