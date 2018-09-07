The Magnolia guard goes perfect in the final round to defeat the two-time NBA MVP

Published 5:21 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – PBA veteran PJ Simon can tell his future children and grandchildren that he once beat an NBA superstar.

Simon capitalized on a chance of a lifetime as he bested Steph Curry in the obstacle challenge finals of the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player's Under Armour Asia Tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, September 7.

Edging teammate Mark Barroca and Singapore national team player Lavin Raj in the the elimination round, the Magnolia guard went perfect in the final round as Curry misfired on his two passes.

Despite the win, the 38-year-old believes Curry let him win.

"Once in a lifetime experience na makasama si Steph but pinagbigyan lang ako ni Steph," Simon said with a big grin.

(It's a once in a lifetime experience to be with Steph, but he just allowed me to win.)

"Actually, hindi ko na inisip na manalo basta 'yung makasama ko lang siya sa finals at sa court, makapagpa-picture, makapag-selfie, panalo na. Bonus na lang 'yun."



(I didn't really think about winning. The fact that I was with him in the finals and in the court and I got to take a selfie with him, it was already a win for me. Actually winning is just a bonus for me.) – Rappler.com