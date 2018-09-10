The KaTropa look to turn around a dismal start in the Governors' Cup by bringing in the former Best Import

MANILA, Philippines – Marqus Blakely returns to the PBA, but this time, not under the Purefoods franchise.

The TNT KaTropa will look to turn around their dismal campaign in the Governors' Cup that saw them drop 4 of their first 6 games by tapping the former Best Import.

TNT team manager Virgil Villavicencio confirmed the development, which is the second time the KaTropa replaced their reinforcement after parting ways with Mike Glover and Stacy Davis.

"Kahapon dumating [si Blakely] tsaka practice namin Wednesday," said Villavicencio through a phone call.

(Blakely arrived yesterday and he will join as in practice on Wednesday.)

Although last playing in the league in 2016, Blakely has had an impressive campaign in the PBA.

He was a two-time champion with the San Mig Coffee Mixers (now the Magnolia Hotshots) after leading the team to the 2013 and 2014 editions of the season-ending conference. In 2013, he also won the Best Import of the Conference plum.

The 29-year-old suited up for the Star Hotshots in 2016 but was replaced by Joel Wright.

Blakely has more than a week to acclimate himself to the TNT system before the team squares up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on September 22 in Passi City in Iloilo. – Rappler.com