Henry Walker unloads a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Elite stretch their unbeaten run to three games

Published 8:07 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater completed a second-half comeback to keep Northport winless, 113-111, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 19.

Henry Walker led the Elite rally to finish with 24 points, including a key triple, 102-99, with 3:57 minutes left after a Paul Zamar save off a fumbled possession.

Zamar again dove for a steal in the next play as Mike DiGregorio converted a floater to pad the Blackwater lead, 104-99.

Walker also hauled down 15 rebounds for the unbeaten Elite, who streaked to their third straight victory after rallying from as many as 16 points down, 23-39.

Blackwater stayed in a three-way tie on top with Ginebra and Magnolia as Northport skidded to its fifth straight loss.

DiGregorio chipped in 19 markers while John Pinto dished 13 assists to go with 8 points for the Elite.

Chris Javier scored two more buckets for the Elite as they completed the crucial 9-2 run, 108-101, with 1:47 left in regulation.

A Pinto trey and DiGregorio free throws off a penalty foul in the closing seconds, 113-108, helped seal the win for the Elite.

Rashad Woods led Northport with 31 points – including 14 in the first frame that helped Batang Pier pull away early – and 17 boards in the losing effort.

Northport star Stanley Pringle added 18 points, 4 boards and 2 dimes in his return from Team Pilipinas duty.

The Scores

Blackwater 113 – Walker 24, Digregorio 19, Erram 19, Belo 13, Sumang 9, Pinto 8, Zamar 6, Palma 4, Javier 4, Al-Hussaini 3, Maliksi 2, Jose 2.

Northport 111 – Woods 31, Pringle 18, Anthony 13, Elorde 12, Arana 9, Tautuaa 8, Taha 6, Grey 5, Guinto 4, Fortuna 3, Espinas 2, Gabayni 0.

Quarters: 23-39, 56-59, 79-87, 113-111.

