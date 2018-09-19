The Fuel Masters cruise to their fourth victory in five outings

Published 9:43 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters burned the depleted Meralco Bolts, 96-86, to pick up their fourth triumph in the PBA Governor’s Cup in the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 19.

Eugene Phelps was one rebound shy of a 20-20 game, finishing with 24 points and 19 boards for the Fuel Masters.

Calvin Abueva added 16 points and 8 boards in a near-perfect 7-of-8 clip (87%). Matthew Wright also tallied 16 markers with a spotless 4-of-4 shooting from downtown.

After a back-and-forth first half, Phoenix waxed hot in the 3rd quarter with a 15-4 run, punctuated with a Calvin Abueva three at the 6:01 mark, to pull away with a 62-46 advantage.

The Bolts, the Governors' Cup finalists, tried to make a run but timely threes by returning Team Pilipinas sniper Matthew Wright helped keep the gap safe, 74-63, entering the 4th.

Meralco got within 10, 72-82, in the final frame, but Phoenix responded with an 11-2 burst, 93-74, ending with back-to-back Jason Perkins buckets at the 4:46 mark.

The Fuel Masters then just held the fort down the stretch to earn their fourth win in five games.

The Bolts, who are the country’s representatives in the upcoming 2019 FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, played without the injured Jared Dillinger and Ranidel de Ocampo.

Chris Newsome paced the Bolts with 18 points with 4 boards. Allen Durham just missed a triple-double with 16 points, 13 boards and 9 assists in the loss.

The Scores

Phoenix 96 - Phelps 24, Abueva 16, Wright 16, Perkins 13, Chua 9, Revilla 8, Intal 6, Jazul 4, Wilson 0, Mendoza 0.

Meralco 86 - Newsome 18, Durham 16, Lanete 11, Hugnatan 10, Caram 7, Salva 6, Amer 5, Sedurifa 3, Hodge 2, Faundo 0, Atkins 0, Canaleta 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 47-42, 74-63, 96-86.

– Rappler.com