Poy Erram and Blackwater hope to get past defending champion Ginebra on Friday to keep its winning streak going

Published 5:11 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There's no rest for the weary as Blackwater Elite big man Poy Erram returned to the PBA Governors' Cup after suiting up for Team Pilipinas in the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The 6-foot-8 stretch big, however, didn’t let his fatigue show through as the Elite edged out the win-hunting Northport Batang Pier, 113-111, on Wednesday, September 19.

“Masaya yung feeling na at least for once, for now, nasa taas kami ng standings, wala kami sa bottom,” he said. “So celebrate namin ngayon saglit, then focus ulit [sa training], game ulit sa Friday.”

(It’s a nice feeling knowing that for once, for now, we’re at the top of the standings instead of the bottom. So we’ll celebrate this win for a while, then focus on our training again and on the game this Friday.)

Erram finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in just 29 minutes to help the unbeaten Elite improve their record to 3-0 – their best start in franchise history.

The Elite are currently in a three-way tie for first place with defending champion Ginebra San Miguel and the Magnolia Hotshots.

Although it’s still early in the conference, Erram admitted post-game that he welcomes the culture change.

“Sana, sana [breakthrough na]. Hoping and praying na yun yung mangyari,” he added.

(Hopefully it will be a breakthrough conference. Hoping and praying that it will happen.)

Ginebra, though, will be the next big roadblock the Elite must overcome to keep their winning streak intact.

“Mahirap, lalo na sa akin kasi pagod pa eh,” he said. “Kailangan lang namin mag-stick together, support [one another] para manalo.”

(It’s difficult, especially for me because I’m tired. We just need to stick together and support one another to win.)

To make matters worse heading to Friday’s big game, Erram is currently nursing a minor right knee injury after tweaking it midway through the Northport contest.

“Masakit siya eh, medyo namamaga nga,” he said, pointing to his knee. "Kailangan lang itawid. Gusto ko lang itawid ‘tong week na to, tapos pahinga.”

(It hurts and it’s swelling a bit. I just need to push through. I just want to push through this week and I can rest.)

Indeed, if Erram can lead the Elite once more in a win against the champs, maybe that weekend’s rest would feel just a bit more comfortable. – Rappler.com