After serving as deputy for a decade, Bong Ravena takes over as KaTropa head coach

Published 8:17 PM, September 21, 2018

MACAU – Even if his former deputy Bong Ravena took over his post as head coach of the TNT KaTropa, Nash Racela wishes nothing but the best for him.

Calling the shots for the KaTropa since 2016, Racela has been officially replaced by Ravena after he was put "on leave" following the team's dismal start in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

Racela took to Twitter to give his sentiments of the development, which was first reported by Spin.ph's Gerry Ramos.

"Good things come to those who wait. Wishing Bongravs and his revamped coaching staff the best this conference and beyond," he wrote.

Humor was not lost on Racela as he joked that Bong's son and NLEX player, Kiefer, jump ship to TNT.

Good things come to those who wait. Wishing Bongravs & his revamped coaching staff the best this conference and beyond. @kieferravena lipat na!! Haha. — Nash Racela (@scwtN) September 21, 2018

In two years at the helm, Racela led the KaTropa to one finals and five playoffs appearances.

Meanwhile, Ravena will assume the top coaching post for the first time after serving as deputy of the TNT coaching staff for the past decade.

He will make his head coaching debut for the KaTropa, who currently carry a 2-4 card for eighth place, against Rain or Shine in Passi City, Iloilo on Saturday, September 22. – Rappler.com