The Beermen sank 23 long bombs to tie a league record set by TNT twice

Published 6:57 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen flexed their muscle on the hapless Columbian Dyip, 143-119, at the 2018 PBA Governors’ Cup in the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, September 21.

After the winless Dyip took command in the first half with a 66-64 lead, the Beermen led by AZ Reid silenced that with a 43-18 third-quarter outburst to take a commanding 22-point advantage, 107-84, heading to the 4th.

San Miguel then led by as many as 32 points early in the 4th, 126-94, after a rain of threes from Von Pessumal and Marcio Lassiter.

The Beermen sank 23 long bombs overall, tying a league record set twice by TNT. The KaTropa last hit that mark on January 14, 2009, coincidentally against SMB.

Arwind Santos finished with 29 points on a 7-of-13 (53%) clip from downtown. Lassiter also fired 28 markers on a 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from deep.

As a cherry on top, Reid tallied a triple-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists with 6 steals to boot for the Beermen, who improved to 2-1.

Jackson Corpuz led Columbian with 28 points and 10 boards. Jerramy King and Akeem Wright added 22 apiece with 14 and 12 boards, respectively.

Columbian skidded to its sixth straight loss.

The Scores

San Miguel 143 – Santos 29, Lassiter 28, Standhardinger 21, Reid 16, Nabong 14, Cabagnot 12, Pessumal 11, Ross 7, Heruela 5, Mamaril 0, Vigil 0.

Columbian 119 – Corpuz 28, King 22, Wright 22, McCarthy 18, Khobuntin 7, Escoto 6, Cabrera 5, Reyes 2, Celda 2, Gabriel 2, Sara 2, Cahilig 2, Tubid 1, Ababou 0.

Quarters: 34-26, 64-66, 107-84, 143-119.

– Rappler.com