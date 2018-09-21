Paul Zamar, Mac Belo and Henry Walker deliver in the clutch as the Elite stun the Gin Kings for the solo lead

Published 9:45 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Only one team could stay on top and the Blackwater Elite made sure it's them.

Blackwater outlasted Ginebra in an overtime thriller, 124-118, to grab the solo 4-0 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Friday, September 21 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Elite inched away from the defending champions, 119-113, after unleashing three straight long bombs from Paul Zamar, Henry Walker and Mac Belo in the final stretch.

And Zamar later cushioned it with one more triple for good measure, 122-116, at the 44-second mark after Ginerba's Jeff Chan scored on a layup and Justin Brownlee sank a free throw.

Walker topscored for the Elite with 39 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

Zamar finished with 17 markers while John Pinto and Belo added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Blackwater's Mike DiGregorio forced overtime,110-all, after knocking in a clutch triple with 7.5 seconds left in regulation.

Brownlee had a chance to seal the deal for Ginebra but his potential game-winning floater clanked off.

After a Digregorio floater also tied the game at 107, the Gin Kings looked headed for the win after Scottie Thompson responded with a go-ahead 3 for Ginebra, 110-107, with 22.2 ticks left.

Brownlee carried a depleted Ginebra side with 41 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.

LA Tenorio chipped in 17 markers and 5 dimes while Aljon Mariano tallied 16 points and 6 boards.

Ginebra played without injured key cogs Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar.

The Scores

Blackwater 124 – Walker 39, Zamar 17, Pinto 15, Belo 14, Erram 13, Digregorio 10, Maliksi 6, Jose 6, Sumang 4, Cortez 0, Al-Hussaini 0, Javier 0.

Ginebra 118 – Brownlee 41, Zamar 17, Mariano 16, Chan 11, Thompson 9, Caperal 8, Devance 7, Ferrer 6, Caguioa 0.

Quarters: 30-26, 55-52, 78-79, 110-110 (reg.), 124-118 (OT).

– Rappler.com