Big man Japeth Aguilar injures his calf in practice and will sit out the blockbuster Ginebra-San Miguel Beer match

Published 11:27 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As if Ginebra didn’t have enough injuries to worry about, Japeth Aguilar has been ruled out for their Sunday, September 23 showdown against the San Miguel Beermen due to a right calf strain.

He now joins Greg Slaughter, Sol Mercado, Julian Sargent, Jervy Cruz, Art Dela Cruz, and Raymond Aguilar on Ginebra's lengthy injury list in the PBA Governors' Cup.

“Actually, last two minutes ng Qatar game [sa FIBA World Cup qualifiers], dun ko naramdaman,” Aguilar said after he sat out Ginebra’s 118-124 overtime loss to Blackwater on Friday, September 21.

“Alam kong may game kami, tapos ayun, triny kong mag-practice. Tapos during practice, na-injure ko siya ulit.”

(Actually, I felt the strain in the last two minutes of the Qatar game in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. I knew we had a game so I tried to practice. I aggravated the strain there.)

Aguilar will be out for a minimum of 10 days, which means he’d miss the San Miguel Beer match on Sunday, September 23 as well as their battle with Phoenix on Friday, September 29. He’ll most likely be good to go on October 5 against NLEX, barring setbacks.

Aguilar was a vital cog in Team Pilipinas’ 92-81 comeback win against Qatar in their closed-door match in the Araneta Coliseum. The athletic 6-foot-10 forward tallied a game-high 16 points and 9 rebounds on a stellar 7-of-9 (78%) clip before straining his calf in the endgame. – Rappler.com