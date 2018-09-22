The former ABL import has been used to silencing the home crowd with his cold-blooded threes

Published 10:18 AM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Zamar is seemingly carving a reputation as a basketball heartbreaker.

Back when he was plying his craft as an import for Thailand's Mono Vampire team in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), he routinely silenced the home crowds of eventual champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas with his cold-blooded threes.

Now back home with the Blackwater Elite, the former UE Red Warrior is still up to his old tricks. This time, he helped the unbeaten Elite deal defending champion Ginebra its first loss in a 124-118 overtime thriller.

Zamar sank two of his three triples in the extra period, including a deadly corner bomb to put Blackwater up 6, 122-116, with 44 seconds remaining. He ended up with 17 points off the bench to go with 7 rebounds.

Despite his scrappy defense and deadly shooting on the court, he remains a mild-mannered man off it, even downplaying his team’s franchise best 4-0 start.

“We’re just playing every quarter so we won’t get ahead of ourselves,” he said after the game. “Hopefully in the end, we’ll be there in the quarterfinals.”

“Sinusubukan ko lang i-replicate yung na-provide ko sa Mono Vampire nung nasa ABL pa ako,” he continued, referring to his clutch shooting. “Yung readiness lang, kasi you never know sino titira e. Ready ka lang. Focus ka lang.”

(I’m just trying to replicate what I provided for Mono Vampire in the ABL. Keep the readiness because you never know who will take the shot. Just be ready and focused.)

Right now, what’s important for Zamar is that he’s getting more used to the physical nature of the PBA.

“Getting there,” he said. “I still have a lot to learn. This is an evolving game. Every game, you have a different opponent. For me, I have to keep on improving.”

Indeed, if their early-season success translates to consistent wins, Blackwater will have Paul Zamar to thank. – Rappler.com