Marqus Blakely flirts with a triple-double as the KaTropa pick up their first victory under new coach Bong Ravena

Published 7:40 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – New TNT coach Bong Ravena debuted with aplomb.

Ravena marked a succesful coaching entrance as TNT KaTropa outplayed a debuting Rain or Shine squad, 110-104, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at Passi City, Iloilo on Saturday, September 22.

Ravena recently replaced coach Nash Racela, who was initially reported to be "on leave." (READ: Sacked Nash Racela wishes best for new TNT coach Bong Ravena)

The returning Marqus Blakely flirted with a triple-double, tallying 26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists to power the KaTropa

Troy Rosario had 24 points and Terrence Romeo chipped in 22 in TNT’s second straight win after a 1-4 start.

J’Nathan Bullock paced the ROS side with 23 markers, 5 boards and 5 dimes.

Team veteran “Big Game” James Yap added a vintage game of 21 points and 6 rebounds in the Elastopainters’ first scheduled game after their 2018 Asian Games campaign. Gabe Norwood rounded them out with 12 points on a 4-of-5 (80%) shooting.

The KaTropa boosted ahead with an 11-3 run in the 3rd quarter, 72-66, ending with back-to-back Blakely jams at the 5:56 mark.

Although Beau Belga made a personal 6-0 run to tie the game at 78, TNT detonated with an 11-0 response highlighted by key triples from RR Garcia and Roger Pogoy to end the quarter up 11, 89-78.

The Elastopainters mustered a comeback effort and sliced the TNT lead to 5, 95-100, after a Raymond Almazan layup, but Don Trollano retook the KaTropa’s cushion with a timely response triple, 103-95, with 4:40 left in regulation.

– Rappler.com