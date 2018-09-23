Red-hot Phoenix deals Magnolia first loss
MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters edged out the Magnolia Hotshots, 95-82, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 23.
Eugene Phelps finished with a monster double-double of 36 points and 20 rebounds on top of 4 blocks as Phoenix pinned on Magnolia its first loss in three outings.
Matthew Wright also had 13 points and Justin Chua added 12 for the Fuel Masters, who improved to 5-1 behind unbeaten Blackwater (4-0).
Calvin Abueva chipped in 9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists.
LA Revilla slithered to the hoop for a layup to give Phoenix a 9-point lead, 81-72, at the 6:45 mark of the 4th.
Then the ever-scrappy Abueva fished a crucial disqualifying 6th foul on Magnolia's Jio Jalalon with 5:33 left. He split his charities to give the Fuel Masters a 10-point edge, 82-72.
The Hotshots tried to play catch up, but Phelps effectively sealed the deal for Phoenix by going 2-for-2 at the free throw line, 89-80, with 1:49 left.
Phoenix shot out to a big 30-19 lead after the 1st frame but Magnolia responded with a better 2nd quarter to equalize at the half, 48-all.
Romeo Travis also had a big double-double of 28 markers and 19 boards for Magnolia. Mark Barroca, Ian Sangalang and Jalalon each tallied 11 points apiece.
The Scores
Phoenix 95 – Phelps 36, Wright 13, Chua 12, Revilla 9, Jazul 9, Abueva 9, Perkins 7, Intal 0, Wilson 0.
Magnolia 82 – Travis 28, Jalalon 11, Sangalang 11, Barroca 11, Lee 8, Ramos 6, Dela Rosa 3, Melton 2, Gamalinda 2, Reavis 0, Herndon 0, Pascual 0, Brondial 0.
Quarters: 30-19, 48-48, 71-67, 95-82.
– Rappler.com