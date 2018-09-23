Eugene Phelps unleashes a monster double-double of 36 points and 20 rebounds to power the Fuel Masters to their fifth victory

Published 7:37 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters edged out the Magnolia Hotshots, 95-82, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 23.

Eugene Phelps finished with a monster double-double of 36 points and 20 rebounds on top of 4 blocks as Phoenix pinned on Magnolia its first loss in three outings.

Matthew Wright also had 13 points and Justin Chua added 12 for the Fuel Masters, who improved to 5-1 behind unbeaten Blackwater (4-0).

Calvin Abueva chipped in 9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists.

LA Revilla slithered to the hoop for a layup to give Phoenix a 9-point lead, 81-72, at the 6:45 mark of the 4th.

Then the ever-scrappy Abueva fished a crucial disqualifying 6th foul on Magnolia's Jio Jalalon with 5:33 left. He split his charities to give the Fuel Masters a 10-point edge, 82-72.

The Hotshots tried to play catch up, but Phelps effectively sealed the deal for Phoenix by going 2-for-2 at the free throw line, 89-80, with 1:49 left.

Phoenix shot out to a big 30-19 lead after the 1st frame but Magnolia responded with a better 2nd quarter to equalize at the half, 48-all.

Romeo Travis also had a big double-double of 28 markers and 19 boards for Magnolia. Mark Barroca, Ian Sangalang and Jalalon each tallied 11 points apiece.

The Scores

Phoenix 95 – Phelps 36, Wright 13, Chua 12, Revilla 9, Jazul 9, Abueva 9, Perkins 7, Intal 0, Wilson 0.

Magnolia 82 – Travis 28, Jalalon 11, Sangalang 11, Barroca 11, Lee 8, Ramos 6, Dela Rosa 3, Melton 2, Gamalinda 2, Reavis 0, Herndon 0, Pascual 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 30-19, 48-48, 71-67, 95-82.

– Rappler.com