Justin Brownlee and Aljon Mariano deliver stellar outings as the Gin Kings outlast the Beermen

Published 9:56 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee recorded a near triple-double and Aljon Mariano also had a stellar outing as Ginebra bested the San Miguel Beermen, 110-102, in a PBA Governors' Cup super showdown at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 23.

Brownlee scattered 29 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists while Mariano had himself a perfect game of 20 points on a 7-of-7 shooting on top of 7 boards to power the Gin Kings, who rebounded from their first loss againt Blackwater in an overtime heartbreaker just two days ago.

The match marked the two teams' first meeting since Ginebra stunned San Miguel in 6 games to win the Commissioners' Cup.

The Beermen cut Ginebra's lead to a point at the six-minute mark, 84-85, courtesy of a back-to-back Arwind Santos threes on the heels of a 14-6 run.

Undaunted in the clutch, Ginebra fired back a 14-4 response to clinch a double-digit lead, 99-88, off two straight buckets from Joe Devance and Mariano with 2:53 remaining as the Kings held on to preserve the lead.

Ginebra rose to 4-1, just behind Blackwater (4-0) and Phoenix (5-1), while San Miguel dropped to sixth at 2-2.

Christian Standhardinger paced the Beermen with a 25-point, 10-board double-double. Arwind Santos added 22 markers with a 6-of-9 (66%) shooting clip from downtown and grabbed 8 boards.

The Scores

Ginebra 110 – Brownlee 29, Mariano 20, Devance 17, Tenorio 9, Ferrer 8, Caguioa 8, Chan 7, Caperal 6, Thompson 5, Manuel 1.

San Miguel 102 – Standhardinger 25, Santos 22, Ross 18, Reid 13, Cabagnot 10, Nabong 8, Pessumal 6, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 49-44, 76-70, 110-102.

– Rappler.com