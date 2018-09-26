Suffering from an ankle injury, the two-time Best Import of the Conference could take an early exit in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 3:45 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen are bringing in a former NBA player to potentially replace the injured AZ Reid in their 2018 PBA Governors' Cup campaign.

Beermen head coach Leo Austria bared that the team has tapped the services of ex-Utah Jazz draftee Kevin Murphy as a backup import for Reid, who is nursing an ankle injury.

"Pinararating namin siya as a backup import for AZ Reid dahil si AZ Reid is not a hundred percent so we will see," Austria told Rappler in a phone interview.

(We called him up to serve as a backup import for AZ Reid because AZ Reid is not a hundred percent, so we'll see.)

"AZ is not a hundred percent dahil obvious naman last game na talagang makikita mo na talagang struggling siya because of an ankle sprain."

(AZ is not a hundred percent because it's obvious the last game that he was really struggling because of an ankle sprain.)

Reid won two Best Import of the Conference awards in his stint with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and helped San Miguel win its last Governors' Cup title in 2015.

He has been norming 21.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals in four games but was limited to 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals in a 102-110 loss to Barangay Ginebra last September 23.

With top gunner June Mar Fajardo and Reid injured, the Beermen are currently at the middle of the standings with a 2-2 card.

However, Austria said he couldn't confirm if Murphy would suit up for San Miguel in its next game against the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday, September 30, at the Araneta Coliseum.

"May mga test pa 'yan, may mga height measurement and then kukuha pa 'yan ng GAB (Games and Amusements Board) license so we will see kung siya na nga 'yung maglalaro next game namin."



(There are plenty of tests for him. He still has to undergo height measurement and then he will have to get a license from GAB. We will see if he will play for us in the next game.)

Murphy's agent in the Philippines, Sheryl Reyes, bared the development Wednesday, September 26, on her Twitter account.

Murphy had seen action in the NBA G-League, France, China, Japan and Croatia.

The 28-year-old, who was nabbed 47th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2012 NBA Draft, is a known scorer who once erupted for 50 points for Tennessee Tech in the NCAA Division 1.

Murphy will arrive in the Philippines on Thursday and will join the Beermen in practice.

While Reid recuperates, Austria said they will monitor Murphy's progress if the Beermen will play with him in the long run.

"We will see kung talagang fit na fit siya at talagang worth it. Dahil si AZ is habang nagpapagaling, diyan muna siya, and then kung talagang maganda 'yung ipapakita ng bagong import, ano na 'yun, alam na namin kung anong gagawin doon."



(We will see if he is really fit and really worth it. AZ is just there recovering. If the new import plays well, then we will know what to do with him.) – Rappler.com