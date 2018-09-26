The Road Warriors snap the Elite's four-game winning streak just as coach Yeng Guiao returns from national team duties

Published 6:53 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In Yeng Guiao's return to the PBA sidelines, his NLEX Road Warriors went full blast.

The Road Warriors gifted their firebrand mentor by dealing Blackwater Elite their first loss in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a 124-106 triumph at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 26.

NLEX, which improved to 4-2, snapped the Elite's four-game winning streak just as Guiao made his PBA comeback after his coaching stint with the national team in the Asian Games and the World Cup qualifiers that lasted for almost two months.

Import Aaron Fuller delivered 24 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals to lead the Road Warriors while Larry Fonacier shot the lights out with 6 triples to finish with 24 points and 5 assists.

NLEX had complete control of the game and even led by as much as 24 points, 84-60, in the third quarter before Blackwater tried to mount a comeback in the final period.

The Elite narrowed the gap to 9 points, 92-101, but that was the closest they could get as Fonacier drilled in three triples and Fuller sank two treys in the final six minutes.

Kenneth Ighalo chipped in 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for NLEX while Philip Paniamogan and Mike Miranda added 9 points apiece in the win.

Roi Sumang had a big game of 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists but his numbers weren't enough for the Elite to remain undefeated after their franchise-best start of 4-0.

Blackwater import Henry Walker churned out 16 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals and Paul Zamar had another 16 points and 6 boards in the loss.

The Scores

NLEX 124 - Fonacier 24, Fuller 24, Ighalo 18, Miranda 9, Paniamogan 9, Galanza 8, Quinahan 8, Tiongson 6, Baguio 6, Rios 4, Soyud 4, Monfort 3, Taulava 1, Tallo 0.

Blackwater 106 - Sumang 24, Zamar 16, Walker 16, Pinto 15, Al-Hussaini 7, Jose 6, Sena 6, Maliksi 5, Digregorio 5, Belo 4, Palma 2, Javier 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 55-45, 90-75, 124-106.

