Coach Bong Ramos bared that the lanky center was rushed to the hospital the night before the Elite absorbed a 106-124 thrashing from NLEX

Published 9:11 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater center Poy Erram failed to see action due to illness as the Elite absorbed their first loss following a blistering 4-0 start in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

Head coach Bong Ramos bared that his prized ward was rushed to the hospital the night before the Elite absorbed a 106-124 thrashing from NLEX on Wednesday, September 26.

"Nasa ospital ngayon si Poy. Biglang nagkasakit kagabi ata. Tinakbo sa ospital," Ramos told reporters after the loss that had Erram listed as DNP (did not play).

(Poy is now in the hospital. I think he got sick yesterday and then he was rushed to the hospital.)

Ramos, though, has yet to know what exactly hit the 29-year-old Erram.

"Hindi ko pa natatanong eh. Tinanong ko si manager, hindi pa din niya alam eh, pero tinake-away na wala na 'yung [possibility] ng dengue. 'Yun ang sabi, pero hindi ko pa nakakausap, hindi pa ako nakadalaw, wala pa."



(I still don't know. I asked our manager and he also doesn't know, but dengue has been ruled out. That's what they said but I have yet to talk to him or visit him.)

Erram has been averaging 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in the three games he suited up for the Elite this conference – all of which ended in victories.

But with or without the lanky center, Ramos believes they could have pulled off the win just like how Blackwater beat TNT for the first time in franchise history even with Erram out serving the national team in the Asian Games.

"[T]iwala ako na we can play kahit na sinong mawala. Kaya lang, nangyari lang talaga kanina, medyo 'yung start namin, flat kami," Ramos said.

(I'm confident that we can still play even if some players aren't around. But what happened was we fell into a flat start.)

The Elite trailed by as much as 24 points and saw all of their comeback attempts dashed by an inspired NLEX squad welcoming back head coach Yeng Guiao from his stint with the national team.

As Blackwater tallied one on the losing column, Ramos challenged his wards to go for a bounce-back win against Meralco on October 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

"'Yun ngayon, 'yung assignment namin, to bounce back against Meralco. Sabi ko nga sa mga players, we cannot get our fifth win on a silver spoon."

(Our assignment is to bounce back against Meralco. Like what I told our players, we cannot get our fifth win on a silver spoon.) – Rappler.com