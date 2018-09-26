The two cogs combine for 44 points as the Hotshots bounce back from their first loss in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

Published 9:38 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Lee and Romeo Travis formed a prolific one-two punch to lead Magnolia to a wire-to-wire 92-76 win over Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, September 26.

The two cogs combined for 44 points as the Hotshots bounced back from their first loss of the conference to improve to 3-1 and deprived the Elasto Painters, which dropped to 0-2, their first win.

Lee chalked up 22 points, 7 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds while Travis churned out 22 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in the game that saw Magnolia take the upper hand from the get-go.

The Elasto Painters were within shouting distance after the first three quarters, 56-66, until the Hotshots turned it up a notch and pulled away for good with a 20-point lead, 80-60.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, PJ Simon added 11 points and Mark Barroca had 9 points in the win.

"Very happy and proud kasi coming off a loss nag-bounce back kami ngayon. Malaking game 'to para sa amin," said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.

(I'm very happy and proud because we bounced back from a loss. This was a big game for us.)

Import J'Nathan Bullock registered 15 points and 10 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which joined NorthPort (0-5) and Columbian (0-6) as the winless teams in the PBA.

Gabe Norwood had 12 points while Maverick Ahanmisi and Ed Daquiaog added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 92 - Lee 22, Travis 22, Sangalang 13, Simon 11, Barroca 9, Reavis 7, dela Rosa 4, Brondial 2, Jalalon 2, Ramos 0, Melton 0, Herndon 0.

Rain or Shine 76 - Bullock 15, Norwood 12, Ahanmisi 11, Daquioag 10, Belga 8, Torres 8, Maiquez 3, Yap 2, Almazan 2, Nambatac 2, Casino 2, Ponferada 1, Tiu 0, Borboran 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 40-27, 66-56, 92-76.

