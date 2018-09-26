Given a shot at redemption, the spitfire guard went with all guns blazing

Published 11:33 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off an impressive stint with the national team in the Asian Games and the World Cup qualifiers, Paul Lee surprisingly had a relatively dismal outing in his PBA comeback.

So when given a shot at redemption, the spitfire guard went with all guns blazing.

Lee powered the Hotshots to a rousing 92-76 triumph over Rain or Shine on Wednesday, September 26, by firing 22 points on top of 7 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds as Magnolia improved its record to 3-1 in the 2018 Governors' Cup.

"I just focused for this game because I had a bad game last game, so very important for me to redeem myself," he told reporters after the game.

Lee returned from his national team stint with a lackluster personal performance of 8 points on a 3-of-13 shooting to go with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in Magnolia's 82-95 defeat to Phoenix – the team's first loss of the conference – last Sunday, September 26.

For Lee, it was all about rising to the occasion, especially since the win propelled the Hotshots to the upper echelon of the standings.

"Very important kasi eto 'yung mga team na dapat namin ipanalo kasi kakailanganin namin to end of the eliminations," he said.

(This is a very important win because we need this in the long run and at the end of eliminations.)

The Hotshots shoot for a second straight win when they meet San Miguel on Sunday, September 30, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com