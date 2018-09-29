Justin Brownlee plays the hero role as the Gin Kings wrest the top spot with a 5-1 record

Published 7:49 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra hacked out a gritty 101-99 win over Phoenix to wrest the top spot in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Xavier University Gym in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, September 29.

The Gin Kings grabbed the lead in the standings after clinching their fifth win in six games.

But at the same time, the Gin Kings denied the Fuel Masters an early entry to the playoffs while also snapping their foes' three-game winning streak. Phoenix slipped to 5-2.

At the forefront of Ginebra's attack was import Justin Brownlee, who chalked up herculean numbers of 34 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks and a steal in over 40 minutes of action.

The one-time Best Import of the Conference had his imprints throughout the game and made his presence felt when it mattered most with a win-sealing steal on Matthew Wright.

With 10 seconds left and the Fuel Masters trailing by just 2 points, 99-101, Wright had a chance to forge an extra period but Brownlee swiped the ball as the Gin Kings booked their second straight triumph.

Scottie Thompson scattered 12 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists and Joe Devance chipped in 15 points and 4 dimes for the undermanned Ginebra, which is still missing Greg Slaughter, Jervy Cruz and Sol Mercado to injuries.

LA Tenorio added 10 points, 5 assists and 4 steals while Prince Caperal and Kevin Ferrer had 8 points apiece and conjoined for 8 boards in the win.

The Gin Kings trailed for most of the first half before completely turning the tides behind Brownlee's 11 3rd-quarter points to enter the final frame with a 78-72 lead.

Wright registered 27 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists and breathed life to Phoenix after drilling in a triple with 20 seconds left to cut Ginebra's deficit to a whisker, 99-100.

But Brownlee, who split his freebies in the endgame to make it a two-point lead for the Gin Kings, had other plans.

Fuel Masters import Eugene Phelps 23 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists while Calvin Abueva pumped in 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists before succumbing to cramps in crunchtime.

The Scores

Ginebra 101 - Brownlee 34, Devance 15, Thompson 12, Tenorio 10, Caperal 8, Ferrer 8, Mariano 6, Caguioa 4, Chan 4.

Phoenix 99 - Wright 27, Phelps 23, Abueva 17, Perkins 13, Jazul 6, Chua 5, Intal 4, Wilson 2, Alolino 2, Revilla 0.

Quarters: 19-22, 52-49, 78-72, 101-99.

– Rappler.com