Published 7:23 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a colossal deficit could prevent the streaking TNT from clinching its third straight win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

Drawing prolific performances from Terrence Romeo and Marqus Blakely, the KaTropa rallied from 23 points down to shock NorthPort in a nail-biting 104-102 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 30.

Terrence Romeo delivered 25 points, 8 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds while Blakely chalked up 23 points, 11 boards, 4 dimes and 2 steals as TNT improved to 4-4 and kept the Batang Pier winless in six games.

NorthPort, which has not won for one and a half months now, was groomed to end its dry spell as it enjoyed a 60-37 lead in the 2nd quarter – its biggest of the game – and entered the final frame sitting on a comfortable 87-71 cushion.

But despite trailing 77-95 early in the 4th, TNT remained determined and rode on an 19-1 run – capped by back-to-back Romeo triples – to knot the score at 96-all.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the final three minutes with both teams exchanging buckets until the KaTropa held a 104-102 lead following a Blakely layup with six seconds left in the clock.

The Batang Pier had a chance to tie the game but to no avail after Sean Anthony's inbound pass was deflected by Blakely as TNT secured the win.

Troy Rosario and Jericho Cruz chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, while RR Pogoy added 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for the KaTropa, who is still without star Jayson Castro due to an injury.

Stanley Pringle starred for NorthPort with a near-triple-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks but he was kept scoreless in the payoff period.

Import Rashad Woods finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Jonathan Grey had 18 points and 5 boards while Mo Tautuaa chipped in 18 points and 14 boards in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 104 - Romeo 25, Blakely 23, Rosario 12, Cruz 11, Pogoy 10, Trollano 7, Garcia 6, Reyes 5, Williams 3, Carey 2.

NorthPort 102 - Woods 19, Pringle 18, Tautuaa 18, Grey 18, Anthony 15, Javelona 9, Taha 4, Guinto 1, Elorde 0, Fortuna 0, Arana 0, Espinas 0.

Quarters: 21-32, 43-64, 71-87, 104-102.

– Rappler.com