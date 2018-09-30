Paul Lee knocks in the go-ahead basket as the Hotshots secure their second straight victory

Published 9:48 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Lee continued to wax hot as Magnolia escaped San Miguel in an enthralling 109-108 comeback win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 30.

The shifty guard finished with a team-high 28 points on top of 3 rebounds and 3 steals, and most importantly, hit the go-ahead shot that propelled the Hotshots to their second straight win and fourth overall in 5 games.

With Magnolia trailing 107-108 in the final minute, Lee hit a leaning jumper at the baseline with 34 seconds left to give his team the lead and eventually, the victory.

The Beermen had plenty of time to take the upper hand but missed all of their last attempts, with Kelly Nabong's triple rattling off the rim, Christian Standhardinger's putback falling short and Alex Cabagnot's layup blocked.

Import Romeo Travis backstopped Lee with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Ian Sangalang finished with 16 points and 8 boards and delivered the game-sealing block on Cabagnot.

Tasked to guard new San Miguel import Kevin Murphy, Justin Melton had his own share of offensive licks with 12 points to go with 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block while Rome dela Rosa added another 10 markers in the win.

Murphy torched the Hotshots with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists but his numbers weren't enough to prevent San Miguel, which fell to 2-3, from absorbing its second straight loss.

Standhardinger chalked up 27 points and 16 rebounds and Lassiter fired 14 points for the Beermen obviously missing the services of reigning four-time league Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who is still out due a shin injury.

The Scores

Magnolia 109 - Lee 28, Travis 18, Sangalang 16, Melton 12, dela Rosa 10, Barroca 8, Jalalon 5, Ramos 3, Simon 3, Reavis 2, Gamalinda 2, Brondial 2.

San Miguel 108 - Murphy 37, Standhardinger 27, Lassiter 14, Santos 8, Ross 6, Nabong 6, Cabagnot 4, Heruela 3, Pessumal 3, de Ocampo 0.

Quarters: 29-36, 57-61, 84-88, 109-108.

– Rappler.com