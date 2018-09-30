The former NBA player impresses enough for the Beermen to keep him for the long haul

Published 11:41 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Murphy is in for the long haul for San Miguel.

Beermen head coach Leo Austria revealed that the team would stick with the braid-donning import, who replaced the injured AZ Reid, in their 2018 PBA Governors' Cup campaign.

"Yes, ang ganda ng pinakita niya e (Yes, because he has been playing great)," Austria told reporters when asked if Murphy would keep his role as San Miguel's reinforcement in lieu of Reid, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Although his PBA debut ended in a 108-109 loss to Magnolia on Sunday, September 30, the former NBA player put up impressive numbers of 37 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, a block and a steal.

In 42 minutes of action, he made 13 of his 25 shot attempts, went 4-of-8 from downtown and made all of his 7 free throws.

"Even noong umpisa pa lang, alam namin na siya na ang magiging import namin dahil it's unfair for AZ na we will force him to play and ma-injury siya na naman," Austria added.

"It takes time to fully heal and with the kind of game na pinakita ni Kevin, I think it's obvious na siya na 'yung magpapatuloy. And talagang si Kevin 'yung import na hinahanap namin."

(Even from the start, we knew he would be our import because it's unfair for AZ to force him to play and aggravate his injury. It takes time to fully heal and with the kind of game Kevin showed, I think it's obvious that he will be our import. And Kevin is the import that we're looking for.)

With Murphy's performance, Austria has found a reason not push the panic button even with San Miguel crashing to their third loss in 5 games.

"We've been here before dahil last conference, we're down 0-3 and now may panalo na kaming dalawa. I think we have to be positive and I think there is a positive with the showing of our import."

(We've been here before because last conference, we're down 0-3 and now, we already have two wins. I think we have to be positive and I think there is a positive with the showing of our import)



The Beermen aim to end their two-game skid against Alaska on Saturday, October 6, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com