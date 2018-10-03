The Hotshots cruise to their third straight win to tie Barangay Ginebra at the top of the rankings

Published 6:50 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia claimed a share of the lead in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup after showing the luckless Columbian no mercy in a 113-95 beatdown at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, October 3.

Import Romeo Travis frolicked in the paint with 32 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals as the Hotshots cruised to their third straight win to tie Barangay Ginebra at the top with a 5-1 card.

The win moved Magnolia on the cusp of securing a playoff spot and virtually eliminated the Dyip, who remained winless after 7 games, from a quarterfinals berth.

Mark Barroca finished with 17 points on a 7-of-10 shooting to go with 4 assists and 3 steals while Paul Lee chipped in 13 points and 5 boards in the win that saw the Hotshots lead by as much as 28 points, 77-49.

Columbian was still well within reach after the first half as it trailed 46-60 until Magnolia entered the final frame ahead by 22 thanks to Romeo's 13 third-quarter points.

Ian Sangalang added 11 points while Robbie Herndon and Rome dela Rosa chalked up 8 and 7 points, respectively, and conjoined for 9 rebounds in the win.

Jackson Corpuz paced the Dyip with 20 points and 9 boards and import Akeem Wright had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

JayR Reyes churned out 15 points while Jerramy King and Rashawn McCarthy pumped in 12 apiece in the loss.

The Scores

Magnolia 113 - Travis 32, Barroca 16, Lee 13, Sangalang 11, Herndon 8, dela Rosa 7, Jalalon 6, Reavis 5, Mendoza 3, Melton 3, Simon 3, Gamalinda 2, Ramos 2, Brondial 2, Pascual 0, Abundo 0.

Columbian 95 - Corpuz 20, Wright 19, McCarthy 12, King 12, Sara 7, Khobuntin 6, Escoto 2, Gabriel 2, Celda 0, Ababou 0, Tubid 0, Cabrera 0.

Quarters: 31-20, 60-46, 92-70, 113-95.

– Rappler.com