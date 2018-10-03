The multi-faceted import, though, leads the Hotshots in all but one of the 5 major statistical departments

MANILA, Philippines – Romeo Travis leads the red-hot Magnolia in all but one of the 5 major statistical departments in the 2018 PBA Governors's Cup, but for him, he doesn't take the cake as the team's best player.

The multi-faceted import considers teammate Paul Lee as the major catalyst why the Hotshots breezed through their third straight win and moved on the brink of securing a quarterfinals berth behind a 5-1 record.

"I don't think I'm leading the charge. I think Paul Lee's our best player. No question," he told reporters after Magnolia's dominant 113-95 triumph over Columbian on Wednesday, October 3.

Against the Dyip, Romeo was like a man possessed after chalking up team-highs of 32 points and 14 rebounds on top of 7 assists and 2 steals in nearly 38 minutes of action.

His stellar performance hiked his conference averages to team-bests of 22.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks. He also ranks second in the assists department with 3.3 per game, just behind Jio Jalalon's 6.3 assists.

Still, Romeo points to the shifty guard as the one who has been balling it out for Magnolia.

"With Paul Lee leading the charge, we're doing really well. We missed him when he was gone but now he's back and he's going to be here for a while and I think everybody's starting to settle in into their positions."

Indeed, Lee has been playing outstanding basketball for the Hotshots since he returned from his national team stint.

The 29-year-old registered 22 points, 7 assists and 4 steals in a 92-76 victory over Rain or Shine last September 26 and followed it up with 28 points, 3 boards and 3 steals in a gritty 109-108 win over San Miguel 4 days later.

Romeo is all about helping the team in ways it needs him to.

"Today they needed me to score, last game I didn't score as much. It goes from game to game. Whatever the team needs, whatever coach asks me to do is what I'm going to do."



Magnolia shoots for a fourth straight win against Blackwater on October 10 at the Cuneta Astrodome. – Rappler.com