The Aces bounce back from their first loss in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup to improve to 4-1 while the Elasto Painters slumped to 0-3

Published 10:08 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Harris flexed his muscles to power Alaska to a 106-89 win over skidding Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, October 3.

The former NBA player churned out monstrous numbers of 39 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal as the Aces returned to the winning track to improve to 4-1 record and kept the Elasto Painters winless in 3 games.

Rain or Shine actually led 77-75 entering the final frame until the Alaska put the clamps on defense to outscore its foes 31-12 en route to the victory.

To put things into perspective, Harris singlehandedly matched the Elasto Painters' 4th-quarter output with 12 points in the payoff period.

Chris Banchero backstopped Harris with 16 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals while Simon Enciso and Vic Manuel added 16 points apiece and combined for 8 dimes and 6 boards.

"I thought we were a little bit rusty but they kept going and fought through it. Obviously there's a lot of things we need to clean up but our guys really fought through it," said Alaska head coach Alex Compton.



A James Yap jumper put the Elasto Painters up the scoreboard first in the 4th period but they were kept scoreless in the next 6 minutes as the Aces erected a 16-0 run to take 91-79 advantage and eventually, the win.

Beau Belga saw his season-high 20 points go down the drain as the Rain or Shine stayed with NorthPort (0-6) and Columbian (0-7) as the only winless teams in the league.

Returning import Terrence Watson, who served as a replacement for J'Nathan Bullock, had a relatively underwhelming performance for the Elasto Painters with 10 points on a 3-of-15 shooting clip on top of 13 rebounds.

The Scores

Alaska 106 - Harris 39, Banchero 16, Enciso 16, Manuel 16, Exciminiano 8, Teng 5, Baclao 4, Casio 2, Racal 0, Pascual 0, Andrada 0.

Rain or Shine 89 - Belga 20, Daquioag 11, Ahanmisi 11, Norwood 10, Watson 10, Nambatac 10, Yap 9, Washington 4, Tiu 2, Ponferada 2, Torres 0.

Quarters: 26-30, 47-49, 75-77, 106-89.

– Rappler.com