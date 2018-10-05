The Elite claim a share of the lead in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia

Published 7:22 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Zamar delivered on both ends of the floor at crunch time to propel Blackwater to an enthralling 94-91 win over Meralco in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, October 5.

Zamar, who finished with 13 points, came up with a crucial block and the game-winning triple as the Elite erased a late double-digit deficit to improve to 5-1 and claim a share of the lead with Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia.

With the score knotted at 91-all, the former ASEAN Basketball League standout drained a three-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining to give Blackwater the upper hand and eventually, the win.

The Bolts aimed for a quick two-pointer but import Allen Durham muffed his midrange bank shot as time expired.

Before his go-ahead three-pointer, Zamar provided another highlight-worthy play after denying Anjo Caram with a chasedown block with under 30 seconds remaining.

Free on the fastbreak, Caram had a chance to hand Meralco a 92-91 advantage only to witness his layup slammed on the board by Zamar.

Henry Walker paced the Elite with 24 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists while Mac Belo chipped in 14 points, highlighted by a triple that broke an 88-all deadlock and gave the Elite a 91-88 lead.

Meralco was primed to end its three-game skid as it led 80-71 midway through the 4th quarter until Blackwater unloaded at a 13-4 run to tie the game.

"It's a come-from-behind again. Character of the team, the players [are] developing. Hopefully we could continue that," said Blackwater head coach Bong Ramos.

Roi Sumang chipped in 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Allein Maliksi added 10 points while Reymar Jose had 8 points in the win to compensate for the absence of Poy Erram, who is recovering from an illness.

Durham chalked up 32 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks but his monstrous numbers weren't enough to salvage the Bolts from falling to 1-4.

Baser Amer finished with 14 points while Ken Bono added 10 markers in the loss.

The Scores

Blackwater 94 - Walker 24, Belo 14, Zamar 13, Sumang 12, Maliksi 10, Jose 8, Sena 5, Pinto 4, Digregorio 2, Al-Hussaini 2, Javier 0.

Meralco 91 - Durham 32, Amer 14, Bono 10, Newsome 8, Caram 7, Lanete 5, Hodge 4, Salva 4, Tolomia 3, Jamito 2, Hugnatan 2, Atkins 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 40-37, 61-62, 94-91.

– Rappler.com