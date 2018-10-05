The 30-year-old delivers down the stretch to help the Elite stay in the top two of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Zamar has given Blackwater more reasons to keep him in the near future.

With his contract expiring in less than two months, the 30-year-old once again proved his worth by playing hero down the stretch to lift the Elite to a gritty 94-91 win over Meralco in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Friday, October 5.

Zamar delivered the game-winning triple and a crucial block as Blackwater clinched its fifth win in 6 games to help the Elite stay in the top two.

"Actually 'yung contract ko is just until end of November. I'm praying na si God na bahala sa akin. Basta I will give my best every minute na ipasok ako," Zamar told reporters after the game.

(My contract is only until the end of November. I'm praying that God takes care of me. What I can do is give my best every minute I play.)

"Ipasok man ako ni coach Bong (Ramos) or hindi, I'll be there to support the team. Nabigyan ako ng chance ni coach Bong to close the game, thankful ako na nakapag-deliver ako."

(No matter if coach Bong plays me or not, I'll be there to support the team. He gave me a chance to close the game and I'm thankful that I delivered.)

Since being picked up by the Elite last May after his year-long stint as import of Thailand's Mono Vampire in the ASEAN Basketball League, Zamar has been a steady cog for the franchise that completely turned its fortunes around.

In 6 games, he has been averaging 10.3 points on 49% shooting to go with 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.5 steal per game.

Although his stint with Blackwater could end in November, his focus is far from his expiring contract.

"Hindi ko muna iniisip 'yung end noong contract ko, I'm focusing on helping my team win more games and hopefully, makapasok kami sa quarterfinals. 'Yun ang ang focus ko – to provide what my team needs."

(I'm not thinking about the expiration of my contract. I'm focused on helping my team win more games and hopefully, we reach the quarterfinals. That's my focus – to provide what my team needs.)

Zamar and the Elite seek to secure a quarterfinals berth against Rain or Shine in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Sunday, October 7. – Rappler.com