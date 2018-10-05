'The Spark' becomes only the 16th player in the 43 years of the PBA to achieve the feat

Published 9:30 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Caguioa joined the 10,000-point club as Barangay Ginebra cruised to a 106-92 triumph over NLEX in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, October 5.

The 16-year veteran finished with 16 points on top of 8 rebounds to compile exactly 10,000 points and become only the 16th player in the 43 years of the league to complete the feat.

Needing only 2 points to achieve the plateau, Caguioa drilled in a midrange jumper with 1:13 minutes left in the game with the Gin Kings already secured of the win and the solo lead at the top of the standings behind a 6-1 record.

Justin Brownlee chalked up 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks while Japeth Aguilar chipped in 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for Ginebra, which extended its winning streak to three games.

LA Tenorio made his presence felt with 17 points and 4 assists and Aljon Mariano added 10 markers, 8 boards, 3 dimes and 2 swipes in the win.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the first half with Ginebra leading by only a whisker, 42-41, until it entered the final frame with a comfortable 82-65 advantage thanks to Caguioa's 9 and Tenorio's 12 third-quarter points.

Aaron Fuller paced the Road Warriors, who dropped to 4-3, with 20 points and 19 rebounds while Fonacier churned out a team-high 21 points.

The Scores

Ginebra 106 - Brownlee 26, Aguilar 17, Tenorio 17, Caguioa 16, Mariano 10, Chan 6, Caperal 6, Ferrer 5, Manuel 2, Thompson 1, Aguilar R. 0.

NLEX 92 - Fonacier 21, Fuller 20, Quinahan 13, Paniamogan 10, Tiongson 9, Mallari 8, Miranda 8, Taulava 3, Rios 0, Ighalo 0, Baguio 0, Galanza 0, Tallo 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 42-41, 82-65, 106-92.

– Rappler.com