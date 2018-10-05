The 16-year PBA veteran scores 16 points to become the 16th player in PBA history to reach the milestone

Published 2:47 AM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It is at the Araneta Coliseum where Mark Caguioa made a name for himself in the PBA, so it was just fitting to reach a major milestone at the same rowdy arena.

Caguioa dazzled fans at the Big Dome as he became the 15th local and 16th overall player to join the league's 10,000-point club on Friday, October 5, all the while helping Barangay Ginebra to a convincing 106-92 win over NLEX.

Sixteen markers short of the rare feat, 'The Spark' scored just as much to compile exactly 10,000 points and accompany Rain or Shine's James Yap as the only active players who have reached the scoring plateau.

"I started most of my games dito sa Araneta, naisip ko kung sa Sunday ko ba gagawin – sa Sta. Rosa – medyo 'di ako sanay eh," Caguioa bared to reporters after the win.

(I started most of my games here at Araneta. I was thinking of doing it on Sunday in Sta. Rosa but I'm not accustomed to playing there.)

"Dito ako lumaki sa Araneta, 'yung mga tao nakita nila akong lumaki dito so I wanted to make it special na dito ko na rin tapusin yung 10K sa Araneta."

(I grew up here at Araneta, people saw me age here so I wanted to make it special to score 10,000 here.)

Needing only 2 points heading into the 4th quarter, the 16-year veteran had time against him as he missed his first 4 shots in the period, including a baseline jumper that only hit the board.

With the way things were going, it looked like he would complete the mark at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna where the Gin Kings will play their next game.

But Caguioa gave a perfect ending to a night that eventually saw Ginebra grab the lead in the standings behind a league-leading 6-1 card with a midrange jump shot with 1:10 minutes remaining for his 10,000th point.

"Lahat ng teammates ko tinulungan nila ako to get to 10,000 – sina LA (Tenorio), sina Scottie (Thompson). Buti 'di ko sila napahiya at 'yung mga fans na nanood," said Caguioa, who also had 8 boards.

(All of my teammates helped me to get 10,000 like LA and Scottie. Fortunately, I didn't let them down and the fans who were watching.)

With a personal achievement already attained, the 38-year-old wants nothing more but add to his 7 PBA titles.

"Ang hinahanap ko lang is more championships before I retire. Sana mga sunod-sunod na championships, makatulong ako sa team na manalo pa ng championships."

(What I wants is more championships before I retire. I hope that in future championship, I can still contribute to the team.)

Ginebra eyes to solidify its hold of the top spot when it meets Meralco in a finals rematch of the last two Governors' Cup finals in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Sunday, October 5. – Rappler.com