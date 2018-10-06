The Batang Pier banked on a huge fourth-quarter outburst to snap a six-game losing spell

Published 7:55 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort banked on a huge fourth-quarter as the Batang Pier outlasted Columbian Dyip, 118-101, to clinch their first triumph in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Saturday, October 6, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Mo Tautuaa posted 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Batang Pier heavily outscored the Dyip, 32-12, in the final period.

Tautuaa played a key role in an 8-0 run that shattered a 93-all deadlock as Stanley Pringle and Sean Anthony also delivered the numbers for Batang Pier.

NorthPort improved to 1-6 while keeping Columbian winless in 8 games.

Pringle unloaded 26 points and 7 assists, while Anthony scattered 25 points – including 5 in the final stretch that helped keep Dyip at bay – on top of 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals.

Jerramy King paced Columbian with 29 points and 8 boards while Rashawn McCarthy added 16 points.

The Scores

NorthPort 118 – Tautuaa 26, Pringle 26, Anthony 25, Woods 13, Taha 10, Elorde 7, Gabayni 3, Grey 2, Flores 2, Espinas 2, Guinto 2, Fortuna 0, Javelona 0, Teng 0.

Columbian 101 – King 29, McCarthy 16, Escoto 14, Corpuz 13, Wright 10, Khobuntin 5, Cahilig 4, Celda 3, Sara 3, Reyes 2, Gabriel 2.

Quarters: 24-25, 53-50, 86-89, 118-101.

– Rappler.com