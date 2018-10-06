The Aces climb to a share of second while pinning on the Beermen their third straight loss

Published 10:34 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska survived San Miguel Beer’s tough challenge, 127-119, to sustain its winning roll in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Saturday, October 6, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Mike Harris erupted for 36 points on top of 23 rebounds to lift the Aces, who climbed to a share of the second spot with Blackwater and Magnolia at 5-1.

Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso also knocked in dagger shots as the Aces pinned on the Beermen their third straight loss.

Manuel unloaded 20 points – including a key layup that cushioned the Aces’ lead, 116-108 – on top of 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Enciso drained 18 points, highlighted by a clutch trey in the final 4 minutes, as the Beermen failed to recover from the late assault to drop to a 2-4 record.

Chris Banchero posted a double-double of 15 points and 12 assists, while Jeron Teng (12 points) and Ping Exciminiano (11 points) rounded out 6 Aces who finished in double figures.

Alaska also survived the 45-point explosion of San Miguel import Kevin Murphy.

Christian Standhardinger had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Beermen, who continued to struggle minus injured four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

The Scores

Alaska 127 – Harris 36, Manuel 20, Enciso 18, Banchero 15, Teng 12, Exciminiano 11, Casio 7, Racal 7, J. Pascual 1, Baclao 0.

San Miguel Beer 119 – Murphy 45, Standhardinger 28, Santos 20, Cabagnot 14, Lassiter 7, Nabong 5, Mamaril 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Ross 0.

Quarters: 34-36, 67-64, 93-89, 127-119.

– Rappler.com