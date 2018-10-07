The Elite virtually clinch a quarterfinals berth – their first after missing the playoffs in the last two conferences

Published 7:30 PM, October 07, 2018

STA. ROSA CITY, Philippines – Blackwater withstood a gutsy comeback stand from Rain or Shine to eke out a 99-93 win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here on Sunday, October 7.

Henry Walker delivered a triple-double as the Elite improved to 6-1 to claim a share of the lead with Barangay Ginebra and virtually clinched a quarterfinals berth – their first after missing the playoffs for the last two conferences.

The American import chalked up 14 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 blocks and served as the stabilizer just when Blackwater almost squandered a lead as large as 16 points.

Blackwater enjoyed a 68-52 advantage and entered the final frame up 73-64 until the Elasto Painters trimmed their deficit to just 2 points with under a minute left off a Maverick Ahanmisi layup, 92-94.

But the Elite retaliated with a confidence-crushing triple courtesy of John Pinto with 17 seconds remaining to completely put the game beyond the reach of Rain or Shine, which remained winless at 0-4.

Pinto went a perfect 3-of-3 from deep to finish with 16 points on top of 5 rebounds while Mike DiGregorio added a team-high 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

Allein Maliksi added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and Paul Zamar had 11 points and 8 boards for Blackwater.

Ahanmisi churned out 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals yet his all-around numbers weren't enough for the Elasto Painters to end their dry spell.

Import Terrence Watson pumped in 17 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks and Ed Daquioag had 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Blackwater - Digregorio 17, Pinto 16, Walker 14, Maliksi 13, Zamar 11, Jose 8, Belo 6, Sena 5, Javier 4, Sumang 3, Erram 2, Cortez 0.

Rain or Shine - Ahanmisi 25, Walson 17, Daquioag 15, Ponferada 9, Torres 8, Belga 7, Borboran 5, Nambatac 4, Norwood 3, Washington 0, Tiu 0, Cansino 0.

Quarters: 27-30, 47-39, 73-64, 99-93.

