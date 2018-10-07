The lanky center has not reported to the team and has missed two crucial games

Published 8:50 PM, October 07, 2018

STA. ROSA CITY, Philippines – As if Rain or Shine's woes in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup couldn't get any worse, it is now missing star center Raymond Almazan for unknown reasons.

Almazan was nowhere to be found as the Elasto Painters absorbed a 93-99 loss to Blackwater on Sunday, October 7, and head coach Caloy Garcia bared he has not heard from his ward for some time now.

"'Di ko pa siya nakakausap (I haven't talked to him) for the last 3 days so we really don't know where he is," Garcia told reporters after the game.

It was not the first time the lanky big man was absent as Rain or Shine also missed his services in a blowout 89-106 defeat to Alaska last October 7.

"Hindi nagpaalam (He didn't inform us of his whereabouts). I haven't talked to him. Even management can't get a hold of him so we don't know what's going on with Raymond."

Almazan had averaged 5.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in two games and he would have been a welcome addition to a Rain or Shine squad seeking its first win.

But Garcia insisted the Elasto Painters should find ways to win without Almazan.

"Sabi ko naman sa mga players na umaasa ako na (I told the players that I am wishing that) one day that everybody steps up, we might be able to win a game that might start a streak for us," he said.

Rain or Shine isn't given any reprieve as it seeks to barge into the winning column against the league-leading Barangay Ginebra on Saturday, October 13, in Lucena, Quezon. – Rappler.com