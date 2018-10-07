Justin Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar team up for 62 points as the Gin Kings hike their record to a league-leading 7-1 card

Published 9:40 PM, October 07, 2018

STA. ROSA CITY, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra secured its playoffs seat in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a come-from-behind 111-105 win over Meralco at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here on Sunday, October 7.

Justin Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar conjoined for 62 points as the Gin Kings improved to 7-1 to gain solo lead in the standings and bolster their chances of a Top 4 finish, which comes with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Ginebra trailed by as much as 8 points late in the 3rd quarter, 64-72, before unleashing an 11-0 spurt within two minutes to turn the tides for a 75-72 lead – an advantage that stood until the final buzzer.

With the momentum on their side and the jampacked crowd rallying behind them, the Gin Kings kept their foot on the gas and extended their lead to as large as 14 points, 102-88.

Meralco tried to mount a last-ditch comeback and narrowed the gap to 4 points within the last 30 seconds but that was the closest it could get as LA Tenorio secured iced all of his 4 insurance freebies.



Brownlee chalked up 31 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks, Aguilar pumped in 31 points and 7 boards while Tenorio finished with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Scottie Thompson flirted with a triple-double of 8 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds while Prince Caperal made his presence felt in Greg Slaughter's absence with 8 points and 4 boards.

Import Allen Durham flexed his muscles with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists but the Bolts' freefall continued as they dropped their fifth game in 6 tries.

The Scores

Ginebra 111 - Brownlee 31, Aguilar 31, Tenorio 18, Caperal 8, Thompson 8, Chan 6, Ferrer 4, Mariano 3, Caguioa 2.

Meralco 105 - Durham 36, Newsome 25, Canaleta 11, Salva 11, Hodge 10, Amer 6, Caram 2, Hugnatan 2, Bono 2, Lanete 0, Jamito 0, Tolomia 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 46-48, 75-72, 111-105.

– Rappler.com