Published 9:50 AM, October 08, 2018

STA. ROSA CITY, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra may be badly missing Greg Slaughter's services due to an injury but Prince Caperal has done a steady job to compensate for his absence.

Caperal played quality minutes for the Gin Kings in their playoff berth-securing 111-105 win over Meralco in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday, October 7.

In nearly 19 minutes against the Bolts, he registered 8 points and 6 boards and finished with the highest plus-minus among the team with +13.

"Ako kasi lagi lang ako ready, kasi ganoon lang naman ginagawa ko ever since dumating ako sa Ginebra," Caperal told reporters after the game.

(I'm always ready because that's what I've been doing since I arrived here at Ginebra.)

The 6-foot-7 product of Arellano University has established himself as one of Ginebra's fan favorites by proving to be a serviceable backup to Slaughter, who has already missed 4 games due to an ankle injury.

With Slaughter reduced to a spectator, Caperal's playing time has risen to an average of 20 minutes and he has repaid coach Tim Cone's trust with per game counts of 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

"Pagka-injured si Greg ready to play lang ako lagi. Kumbaga ako naman practice lang araw-araw, kaya pag may pagkakataon mabunot ni coach perform lang ako," he said.

(Whenever Greg's injured, I'm always ready to play. I practice every day so whenever I'm called up by coach, I can perform.)

"'Di ko naman masyado iniisip 'yung playing time. Lagi lang ako ready."

(I don't give much attention on my playing time. I'm just ready.)

The Gin Kings need Caperal to maintain his performance as they shoot for their eighth win against Rain or Shine on Saturday, October 13, in Lucena, Quezon. – Rappler.com