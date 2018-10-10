The Fuel Masters zero in on their first quarterfinals berth after 3 straight conferences of missing the playoffs

Published 7:26 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix gifted head coach Louie Alas a perfect birthday present as it zeroed in on its first quarterfinals berth after 3 straight conferences of missing the playoffs.

The Fuel Masters rolled on to their sixth win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a 26-point drubbing of the NLEX Road Warriors, 123-97, at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 10.

Import Eugene Phelps was like a man possessed after dropping 51 points to go with 20 rebounds and 3 blocks as Phoenix rebounded from a loss and hiked its record to 6-2 approaching the homestretch of the elimination round.

It was a neck-and-neck battle early with the score knotted at 15-all until the Fuel Masters unloaded a 56-18 run bridging the 1st and 2nd quarters to enter the second half sitting on a comfortable 71-33 cushion.

The Road Warriors' woes didn't end there with their deficit growing to as large as 41 points, 76-35.

Alas, who turned 55, was surprised of the outcome.

"'Di ko in-expect. Actually ang preparation namin is to expect a close game kasi coming off a loss din 'yung NLEX," he told reporters after the game.

(I didn't expect this. Our preparation was to expect a close game because NLEX was also coming off a loss.)

Calvin Abueva backstopped Phelps with 17 points, 7 rebounds while Matthew Wright chipped in 10 points, 7 assists and 3 boards.

Phoenix showed complete control of the game with 13 of its 15 fielded players scoring.

Import Aaron Fuller saw his 38 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks go down the drain as the Road Warriors succumbed to their second straight loss for a 4-4 slate.

The Scores

Phoenix 123 - Phelps 51, Abueva 17, Wright 10, Perkins 9,Wilson 8, Intal 7, Revilla 5, Jazul 3, Guevarra 3, Mendoza 3, Eriobu 3, Gamboa 2, Chua 2, Kramer 0, Alolino 0.

NLEX 97 - Fuller 38, Galanza 13, Fonacier 10, Tiongson 6, Monfort 5, Quinahan 4, Ighalo 4, Marcelo 3, Baguio 3, Rios 3, Miranda 3, Tallo 3, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 0, Taulava 0.

Quarters: 34-18, 71-33, 94-67, 123-97.

– Rappler.com