'El Destructor' backs up his claim with his fourth 50-point game in the PBA

Published 11:06 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eugene Phelps wants to take home the Best Import of the Conference plum in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup and on Wednesday, October 10, he backed up his claim with another awe-inspiring performance.

"El Destructor" once again eclipsed the half century mark after dropping 51 points to lead Phoenix to a dominant 123-97 win over NLEX that bolstered the Fuel Masters' chances of ending a three-conference playoff drought.

It was his fourth 50-point game in the PBA, and he even pulled down 20 rebounds and blocked 3 shots to boot.

"Honestly, I'm trying to win import of the year (Best Import of the Conference), you know," he told reporters after the win.

"And I understand that to get that, you got to at least get to the semifinals. So that's the goal – Top 4 at least."

After 8 games, Phelps ranks third in scoring (32.0 points), third in rebounding (17.4 rebounds) and first in blocks (2.9) in the league.

But just like he said, the Fuel Masters need to reach at least the semifinals for him to remain in contention of the coveted award.

Also, former Best Import winners in Allen Durham of Meralco, Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra, Marqus Blakely of TNT and Romeo Travis of Magnolia and all-around reinforcement Mike Harris of Alaska are standing in his way.

"Obviously the championship is the main goal but semifinals ain't too bad. But we gotta take it game by game and see," Phelps said.

Phoenix must win its next 3 games starting against San Miguel on Friday, October 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena to finish within the Top 4 and clinch a twice-to-beat incentive heading into the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com