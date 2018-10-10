The Hotshots cruise to their fourth straight win and snap the Elite's two-game winning streak

Published 10:05 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jio Jalalon notched his first PBA triple-double as Magnolia sent Blackwater crashing back to earth with a lopsided 133-99 win in the 2018 Governors' Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 10.

The sophomore guard stuffed the stats sheet with 13 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and just 1 turnover to power the Hotshots to their fourth straight win and solo second place behind a 6-1 record.

It was not just Jalalon's night as 4 other Magnolia players scored in double figures against the Elite, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped to drop to third place with a 6-2 slate.

Import Romeo Travis delivered 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists while Paul Lee chalked up 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as the Hotshots imposed their will from the get-go and led by as much as 38 points.

Mark Barroca chipped in 16 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds and Ian Sangalang added 15 points, 6 rebounds and a block in the win.

Trailing by 21 at halftime, Blackwater narrowed the gap to 12 points behind import Henry Walker, 64-76, before the Hotshots restored order with a third-quarter ending 22-9 run.

As if things couldn't get any worse for the Elite, they didn't have Walker by their side for the entirety of the 4th quarter after getting ejected with 1:30 minutes left in the 3rd due to two technical fouls.

Still, Walker paced Blackwater with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 2 steals while Poy Erram and Allein Maliksi had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Scores

Magnolia 133 - Travis 22, Lee 19, Barroca 16, Sangalang 15, Jalalon 13, Dela Rosa 9, Simon 8, Melton 7, Mendoza 7, Abundo 5, Gamalinda 4, Pascual 4, Ramos 2, Brondial 2, Reavis 0, Herndon 0.

Blackwater 99 - Walker 27, Erram 13, Maliksi 12, DuGregorio 9, Banal 7, Jose 6, Pinto 5, Belo 5, Al-Hussaini 4, Sumang 3, Zamar 3, Cruz 3, Sena 2, Cortez 0, Palma 0, Javier 0.

Quarters: 35-19, 64-43, 98-73, 133-99.

– Rappler.com