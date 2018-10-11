The former NBA player gets tossed out for incurring two technical fouls – one for using profane language and one for disrespectfully addressing the official

Published 9:45 AM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 8 games in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, Blackwater import Henry Walker reached his tipping point.

Walker's night in the Elite's 133-99 blowout loss to Magnolia on Wednesday, October 10, ended early after he was tossed out for confronting game officials for what he deemed as non-calls.

"I said nothing for 7 games. Today I just had enough. I had enough," he told reporters after the game.

Midway through the maiden period, the former NBA player was whistled for a loose ball foul after he got tangled up with Hotshots center Rafi Reavis. In dismay, he used profane language and was assessed a technical.

Walker was ultimately ejected with 1:34 minutes left in the 3rd quarter following a second technical for disrespectfully addressing the official.

Attempting to drive past Rome dela Rosa, he had the ball stripped away and Magnolia converted an easy two-pointer that extended its already comfortable lead to 25, 93-68.

Losing his cool, Walker complained to the game officials and he was eventually thrown out.

The replay, though, showed Dela Rosa hit Walker's hand – and not the ball – during the steal.

"I got a technical today for saying our hands got tangled up. Me and Rafi. I got a tech. I can't give anybody respect if they don't want to give me respect," Walker said.

"Right in front of the ref. Two times. She tells us later, 'Oh I missed it.' It's too late. But you don't miss anything else. That's my only thing."

"It's the PBA. It's supposed to be a physical basketball league. Am I lying? Okay. So let's play. Don't let one side be physical and I can't be physical. 'Cause that's what happens."

"I'm setting picks, guys are grabbing my legs and I can't pop out of the pick. But that's cool. I go for a rebound, if I bump into somebody too hard, it's like I'm the Hulk out here. All I'm asking for is let it go."

Despite his early exit and his complaints about the officiating, Walker finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 32 minutes.

Still, he wants to remind he is just a man.

"I've done a good job of keeping it together, but today, it's just frustrating."

The Elite, who slipped to third with a 6-2 record, aim to rebound from the loss against Alaska on October 21 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com