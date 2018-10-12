After dropping their first 6 games, the Batang Pier remain in playoff hunt by improving to 2-6

Published 7:19 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort is starting to pick up steam with a second straight triumph in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a gritty 99-94 win over Meralco at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, October 12.

After dropping their first 6 games, the Batang Pier kept their bid for a playoff berth alive as they improved to 2-6 behind the heroics of stars Sean Anthony and Stanley Pringle.

Anthony fired a team-high 26 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while Pringle chalked up 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists as NorthPort bucked off a lethargic start and finished with a bang.

Up by just 2 points with less than two minutes left, the Batang Pier unloaded a crucial 8-1 spurt – highlighted by back-to-back triples from Pringle and Anthony – to completely put the Bolts at bay, 98-91.

Meralco managed to shave its deficit to 4 points thanks to an Allen Durham bucket and free throw but to no avail as time ran out.

Scoreless in the first half, import Rashad Woods scored all of his 20 points in the last two quarters to help the Batang Pier build a lead as large as 13 points, 82-69. He also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Mo Tautuaa made his presence felt in the win with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Bolts were primed to end their dry spell after a blistering 10-0 start only to witness GlobalPort take a 22-21 lead after the maiden period.

Durham once again saw his 37-point, 19-rebound and 7-assist showing go to waste as Meralco equaled its longest losing streak in franchise history.

Mike Tolomia added 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while Cliff Hodge had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists in the loss

The Scores

NorthPort 99 - Anthony 26, Pringle 24, Woods 20, Tautuaa 14, Elorde 4, Arana 4, Espinas 2, Gabayni 2, Javelona 2, Taha 1, Fortuna 0, Guinto 0, Grey 0.

Meralco 94 - Durham 37, Tolomia 18, Newsome 13, Hodge 12, Hugnatan 5, Salva 4, Canaleta 3, Caram 2, Lanete 0, Amer 0, Ballesteros 0, Atkins 0, Jamito 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 46-41, 74-69, 99-94.

– Rappler.com