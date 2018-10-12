Christian Standhardinger, import Kevin Murphy and Marcio Lassiter combine for 81 points

Published 10:06 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel capitalized on a fiery fourth-quarter pullaway to breeze past Phoenix, 117-110, and return to the winning track in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, October 12.

Christian Standhardinger, import Kevin Murphy and Marcio Lassiter combined for 81 points as the Beermen halted a three-game skid to remain relevant in the tight playoff race behind a 3-4 card.

Leading by just 7 points heading into the final frame, 82-75, San Miguel rode on a 26-13 run to build a 20-point cushion and never looked back.

Although the game seemed already decided in favor of the Beermen midway through the payoff period, it was not short of fireworks with several players and coaches engaging in heated exchanges.

Three technical and one flagrant foul penalty 1 were called after Murphy put Calvin Abueva in a lengthy headlock with 4:11 minutes left.

Murphy was assessed the flagrant foul while Phoenix head coach Louie Alas, Fuel Masters team manager Paolo Bugia and Phoenix center Doug Kramer were whistled for a technical each for entering the court.

As the dust settled, the Beermen still imposed their will over the Fuel Masters, who narrowed the gap to just as close as 15 points.

Standhardinger starred with team-highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds while Marcio Lassiter chalked up 26 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks in the win.

Murphy, who averaged 41.0 points prior to the duel, saw his numbers dip to 26 points on top of 7 rebounds and 3 assists but his performance didn't go down the drain this time unlike his first two games.

Eugene Phelps paced the Fuel Masters, who dropped to 6-3, with 37 points, 26 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks.

RJ Jazul had 16 points while Abueva finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in the loss.

The Scores

San Miguel 117 - Standhardinger 29, Murphy 26, Lassiter 26, Cabagnot 12, Santos 10, Ross 8, Nabong 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Phoenix 100 - Phelps 37, Jazul 16, Abueva 13, Wright 11, Perkins 10, Intal 7, Chua 6, Revilla 0, Kramer 0, Wilson 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 25-31, 56-45, 82-75, 117-100.

– Rappler.com