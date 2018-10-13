Wondering why the Magnolia star and wife Rubie named their daughter after the famous city in Japan? He has a pretty direct explanation

Published 3:22 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from seeking to help Magnolia end a five-year PBA championship drought, Paul Lee has found more reasons to excel in his craft after the arrival of his firstborn.

The Hotshots superstar became a new father on Monday, October 8, as wife Rubie gave birth to daughter Tokyo.

"Iba 'yung feeling na 'pag first baby ka so ayun, dagdag inspirasyon for me to work hard kasi lahat na ng ginagawa ko is for my baby and for my family," he said.

(It's a different feeling because it's my first baby. She's an added inspiration for me to work harder because everything I do now is for my baby and for my family.)

View this post on Instagram Maraming salamat Lord God sa pag gabay sa mag ina ko, sa safe delivery at lalong lalo na sa magandang kundisyon ng asawa ko and baby girl ko Can’t express my feeling right now, nakita ko lahat sa simula hanggang lumabas yung baby ko and I cut the cord amazing experience Everyone meet my little princess Tokyo The sweetest gift ever. I love you Mommy and baby Tokyo #PaulRubieTokyo A post shared by Paul Lee (@lethalweapon03) on Oct 8, 2018 at 4:02am PDT

That's probably why the Hotshots are one of the hottest teams in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup as they boast a four-game winning streak and an impressive 6-1 record with Lee in the fold.

Just two days after Tokyo's birth, the seven-year veteran fired 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 in just 20 minutes to power Magnolia to a 34-point drubbing of Blackwater last Wednesday.

He has been averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals in 5 games since his return from the national team.

"Ayun nga, sabi ko I'll do everything for my baby so okay lang 'yun kung magpupuyat ako. Part 'yun ng pagiging magulang," he said.

(Like I said, I'll do everything for my baby so it's okay even if it means having less sleep. That's part of being a parent.)

Wondering why Lee and his wife particularly named their daughter after the famous city in Japan? He has a pretty direct explanation about it.

"'Yun kasi gusto ng wife ko. Napag-usapan lang na favorite namin 'yung Tokyo sa Japan and doon din siya nabuo so..."

(That's what my wife wanted to name her. Tokyo is our favorite and that's where she was conceived so...)

Also signing a new contract with the Hotshots on the same day Tokyo was born, Lee wishes the blessings keep pouring.

"Sana lang 'wag matapos. Just, alam mo 'yun, work hard and ayun, 'yung blessing to follow."

(I hope the blessings don't stop. If you work hard, the blessings will follow.) – Rappler.com