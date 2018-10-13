After dropping their first 4 games in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, the Elasto Painters just wouldn't go down this time

Published 7:34 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine finally got over the hump after slaying the giants in Barangay Ginebra, 104-97, for its first win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena on Saturday, October 13.

After dropping their first 4 games, the Elasto Painters just wouldn't go down this time as they fended off a determined Gin Kings comeback in the 4th quarter to barge into the winning column.

Import Terrence Watson frolicked in the paint with 29 points, 19 rebounds, 6 blocks and 2 assists while 3 other players finished in double figures to propel Rain or Shine in snapping the Gin Kings' four-game winning streak.

The Elasto Painters built a lead as large as 19 points in the 3rd period only to witness Ginebra threaten a come-from-behind win.

Trailing by 15 midway through the 4th period, 82-97, the Gin Kings banked on Justin Brownlee and LA Tenorio to erect a 15-4 spurt and narrow the gap to 4 points, 97-101.

However, Gabe Norwood stopped the bleeding for Rain or Shine with a dagger triple with 2:26 minutes left – which marked the game's final basket.

Jewel Ponferada rose to the occasion for the Elasto Painters with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while Maverick Ahanmisi and Norwood chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Brownlee messed with a triple-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals but his numbers weren't enough for the Gin Kings to maintain their hot streak.

Despite the loss, Ginebra remained at the top of the standings with a 7-2 card.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 104 - Watson 29, Ponferada 18, Ahanmisi 12, Norwood 11, Belga 8, Daquioag 7, Tiu 6, Yap 6, Washington 4, Borboran 3, Onwubere 0.

Ginebra 97 - Brownlee 23, Tenorio 15, Mariano 14, Ferrer 13, Thompson 10, Aguilar 7, Caperal 6, Chan 5, Dela Cruz 2, Caguioa 2.

Quarters: 28-28, 51-44, 87-73, 104-97.

