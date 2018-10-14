The Hotshots roll on to their fifth straight win to hike their record to 7-1

Published 9:55 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia fortified its hold of the top spot in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a dogged 83-73 win over Alaska at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 14.

Playing against his former team, import Romeo Travis delivered 19 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals to power the Hotshots to their fifth straight win for a league-leading 7-1 record.

Although the Hotshots triumphed by double figures, the Aces kept them on their toes after threatening a comeback late in the 4th quarter.

Down by 60-75 midway through the payoff period, Alaska rode on a blistering 13-0 spurt to shave its deficit to just 2 points with 2:18 minutes left in the clock.

But it couldn't complete the comeback as Ping Exciminiano missed a potential go-ahead triple that paved way for Magnolia to go on a game-clinching 8-0 blitz – capped with an emphatic Travis slam.

Jio Jalalon pumped in 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists while Paul Lee chipped in 14 points and 4 rebounds.

Mark Barroca made his presence felt in the win with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while the frontcourt pair of Rodney Brondial and Ian Sangalang conjoined for 12 markers.

Mike Harris frolicked in the paint with 24 points and 25 rebounds for Alaska, which dropped to 5-2 for fourth place.

Chris Banchero had 13 points and 7 assists and Vic Manuel added 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the losing effort.

The Scores

Magnolia 83 - Travis 19, Jalalon 18, Lee 14, Barocca 12, Brondial 7, Sangalang 5, dela Rosa 4, Reavis 4, Pascual 0, Herndon 0, Melton 0.

Alaska 73 - Harris 24, Banchero 13, Manuel 12, Enciso 6, Casio 6, Baclao 3, Pascual 3, Teng 2, Thoss 2, Exciminiano 2, Racal 0.

Quarters: 11-15, 45-31, 65-56, 83-73.

– Rappler.com